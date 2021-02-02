CORY, Ind (WTHI) - The Clay county Perry township volunteer fire department received a grant from the Gary Sinise Foundation. The grant was for $24,000 and was use to buy four new breathing apparatus'. Before the new equipment, the department had to use referbushed tanks that were often unreliable. Fire Chief Glen Neiswinger still has a hard time beleiving that someone who has never been to Cory, made such a generous donation. "They think enough of a community they have never heard of, and a fire department they have never heard of, to give us $24,000. It's quite humbling when you think about it," said Chief Neiswinger.
The Clay county Perry township volunteer fire department received $24,000 from the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Posted: Feb 2, 2021 6:45 PM
Related Content
- Local Fire Department Gets National Grant
- Several Wabash Valley fire departments receive grants
- COVID-19 impacts local fire department, volunteers needed
- Local fire department receives $20,000 grant to buy new necessary equipment
- Olney Fire Department gets grant to buy new equipment
- Rural, volunteer fire departments receive grants administered by DNR Forestry
- Local fire department warns of brush fire safety
- Local fire department addresses community concerns over vacant building fires
- Local humane society receives grant
- Local organization receives $10,000 grant
Scroll for more content...