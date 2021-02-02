Local Fire Department Gets National Grant

CORY, Ind (WTHI) - The Clay county Perry township volunteer fire department received a grant from the Gary Sinise Foundation. The grant was for $24,000 and was use to buy four new breathing apparatus'. Before the new equipment, the department had to use referbushed tanks that were often unreliable. Fire Chief Glen Neiswinger still has a hard time beleiving that someone who has never been to Cory, made such a generous donation. "They think enough of a community they have never heard of, and a fire department they have never heard of, to give us $24,000. It's quite humbling when you think about it," said Chief Neiswinger.