Local Fire Department Auxiliary gives volunteers a chance to help without going into burning buildings

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo Township Fire Department and its auxiliary group have a lot in common. Both groups are full of volunteers. They're also there to help the small community of northern Knox County.

Auxiliary member Kayti Trowbridge explains, "We saw a need in our community to help like fundraisers and events for the kids and families. But we also saw a need in our fire department."

The township's auxiliary got its start just a couple of years ago. But it was in October of 2020 when they got a new mission

Trowbridge says, "We had a big brush fire and a lot of different departments coming in. We saw we need to bring food out. We need to bring water out."

That fire is one that many in northern Knox County won't soon forget. High winds spread flames over dozens of acres of farmland. As firefighters worked hard to chase those flames, the auxiliary was there in support.

Trowbridge explains, "Once we realized how much of an asset we were it just...it was we have to do this all the time now."

The organization keeps firefighters hydrated. They also make sure those fighting fires don't over-extend themselves.

Captain James Newkirk says, "Without that bottled water, without that assistance, we'd start to fail."

The organization helps folks volunteer without having to fight fires. Giving everyone a chance to help the community.

