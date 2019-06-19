Local Farmers' Market seeing an impact from the rain

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Farmer's Market in Terre Haute is seeing some impact from the recent weather.

Some vendors don't have produce to take to the market, but some others are actually doing okay.

The Pickery in Terre Haute is a vendor at the farmers' market.

Owner Laurie Elliott said her sand-rich soil has been an asset this growing season.

Irrigation has been less of a concern due to the recent rainfall.

"They should really look at the forecast and harvest less and you won't waste as much. Some things just have to be harvested, and you can't help it," Elliott said.

She donates her produce to a local church when she has extra.