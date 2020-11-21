Local Farmers Market has pick-up options now

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Before you set your sights on Christmas, area vendors want to make sure you're ready for Thanksgiving.

They're also highlighting a new shopping option if you have coronavirus concerns.

Terre Haute Farmers Market vendors were back at the Meadows Shopping plaza patio Saturday.

More than a dozen vendors come prepared to sell everything from fresh produce, to crafts, and homemade goods.

Vendors say, if you don't want to shop outside or have concerns about being around other people, contact them about quicker pickup options!

"So I think the nice thing is this kinda gets people out to have something to do but if they want to stay home they can still order through the other way," said the owner of Simply Sons' seasoning Gabrielle Sons.

Vendors have their own policies so you'll need to contact them directly.

https://www.facebook.com/Terrehautedowntownfarmersmarket