Local EMTs in Florida to help with Hurricane Michael rescue mission

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WTHI) - A local group is helping with Hurricane Michael response in Florida.

News 10 spoke with David Archer over the phone.

He's an EMT with Southwest Medical in Washington, Indiana.

The group went to Florida on October 10th as part of a rescue mission in Panama City Beach.

They moved nursing home residents to safety.

He said he saw people standing in their yards and looking at destruction, asking what's next.

"I feel sorry for all the residents that don't have a home to go to," Archer said. "I can't imagine going through that. There have been lives been taken, and I came down here to help them out."

American Medical Response has contracted several groups to help through FEMA.

Archer told us he expects his group to be in Florida for up to three weeks.