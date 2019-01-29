Clear
Local Dollar General employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from safe, police say he had trash bag of cash

Police believe he took money from an office safe at the Shelburn Dollar General.

Jan. 29, 2019
Posted By: Staff Report

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a local man stole thousands of dollars from the place he worked.

Officers arrested Dustin Cottrell.

An employee noticed the front door was unlocked and the alarm had been disarmed.

The safe was open and money was missing.

Police found Cottrell through a list of employees.

They suspected someone with inside knowledge was behind the break-in.

Officers said Cottrell had a garbage bag with what appeared to be several thousand dollars.

