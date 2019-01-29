Local Dollar General employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from safe, police say he had trash bag of cash

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a local man stole thousands of dollars from the place he worked.
Officers arrested Dustin Cottrell.
Police believe he took money from an office safe at the Shelburn Dollar General.
An employee noticed the front door was unlocked and the alarm had been disarmed.
The safe was open and money was missing.
Police found Cottrell through a list of employees.
They suspected someone with inside knowledge was behind the break-in.
Officers said Cottrell had a garbage bag with what appeared to be several thousand dollars.
