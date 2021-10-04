Local Diaper Drive helping families in need

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - Local experts say one in every three United States families struggle to provide enough diapers for their babies. But, this weekend, one local organization is stepping up to help with this need.

Covered with Love is a nonprofit diaper bank in Terre Haute. On Saturday, they held their annual "Stuff the Truck Diaper Drive." This is in honor of National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

Organizers say the community is stepping up big time to help with this growing need in the area.

"We have never had a time where we have had to turn someone away," Chris Francis, the Covered with Love board president, said. "The community just comes out and helps. It's amazing."

