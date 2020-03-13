Local Counties take steps to ensure voter safety ahead of Illinois Primary

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) – Early voting is already underway for the Illinois Primary Election. Election Day is coming up Tuesday, March 17th. With the Coronavirus concerns sweeping the nation, local counties are taking precautions to keep voting locations clean and safe.

Clark County Clerk Laurie Lee says keeping voters in their county safe is definitely on everyone’s radar during their preparations for Election Day. She says there has been regular communication from state and federal agencies with suggestions on the best course of action.

Lee says they have loaded up on hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes for all precincts. They will go to all 15 voting locations (23 precincts) on Monday to set up and wipe everything down. Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes will be at each location and voters will be directed to use them before and after voting.

Each judge at each precinct will have instructions on expectations and also be wiping down touch screens regularly throughout the day.

“It’s very important for all of us to keep our judges safe,” Lee said, “We want our voters to be able to feel confident that we have done every precaution.”

At this point, absentee voting and the mailing option for voters has been cut off. There simply is not enough time before Election Day on Tuesday.

“The two options are basically come to the Clerk’s office or go to your polling place,” Lee said, “I just want everyone to feel safe because we are doing everything that we can do.”

The primary is still scheduled for next Tuesday. Early voting is still going on in Clark County. The Clerk’s office will be open Saturday from 9 AM to 12 PM and Monday from 8 AM to 4 PM. That’s a more private and secluded option if you don’t want to go out on Election Day on Tuesday.