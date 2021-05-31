Local Catholic church continues Memorial Day tradition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local Catholic church continued a tradition on Memorial Day morning.

Saint Benedict Church held an outdoor mass at Calvary Cemetery in Terre Haute.

It didn't happen last year due to the pandemic. This year several people were glad to take part in the tradition again.

Father Martin Day shared his hope with News 10 as people take time to reflect.

"Be careful about the choices that we make. There are some things we just have to sacrifice for, and we will, but we have to take that to prayer first to be sure that's what God is calling us to do," Day said.

Father Day said the Memorial Day service was all about praying for those who have died while serving.