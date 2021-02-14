Local Cakery was forced to adapt to keep its doors open

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Birthday parties, weddings, anniversaries, and large events have had to be rearranged or canceled due to COVID-19. This has put a strain on many local cakeries, but some took the pandemic as a time to grow.

The owner of The Red Room Cakery here in Terre Haute said like many small business owners, he too was worried about how he was going to keep his doors open during the pandemic.

Owners told News 10 their cake business took a massive hit.

However, they were able to adapt and overcome by selling new creations and creating new ways to serve customers.

One way they were able to serve customers was by creating a walk-up window.

Owners said all the new creations they came up with have paid off. Owners told News 10 they’re very thankful for the community allowing them to keep their doors open.

Owners said, “The community has always been cool with me, and I’ll always give praise to the community where it’s always been really good to me.”

Owners said they are looking forward to getting back to making cake creations in the future.

But for right now, they're loving what they’ve been able to do so far.