Local COVID-19 clinic becomes packed with people looking to get third shot

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - When the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began Knox County held its clinic at Community United Methodist Church. The wide-open space allowed for the department to handle dozens upon dozens of folks getting the vaccine. Now many of those folks are coming back for their third shot.

Knox County COVID-19 nurse Betty Lankford says, "We've done almost 200 in one day here so we can do it. Our same volunteer staff has been here to see us through the past and the present. We'll just keep on shooting."

Lankford and her staff are in the much small quarters of the health department building. There are fewer volunteers now as well.

When asked what's it like when you have 200 people come through the clinic, Lankford says, "I don't know. I spent most of the day in the pharmacy room drawing up vaccines all day. I didn't get to see much of it."

During recent days at the clinic, it's been all hands on deck. Everyone keeping their eye on the prize of getting everyone vaccinated.

Health officer Dr. Alan Stewart says, "We were seeing an increase of what we call breakthrough cases. People who were fully vaccinated getting covid. The vaccine was indeed doing its duty. The cases that we saw, for the most part, were not severe."

Stewart believes those breakthroughs are the result of the fading effectiveness Pfizer vaccine. He says that emphasizes the need to get your third shot.

Stewart says, "We're giving third shots for the Pfizer. We do anticipate that Moderna will be approved for a third shot in the future. Possibly Johnson and Johnson as well."

Which means a busy fall for Lankford.

Lankford says, "It's been such a blur trying to make sure every day goes as it should and tomorrow is ready and scheduled, and the vaccine is prepared. It's just been kind of a whirlwind. Kind of a blur."