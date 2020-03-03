Local Business Open For Spring

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Apple House in Terre Haute is officially open for the spring.

This is a popular place for many people to come, especially when the weather starts cooperating like it has been.

Tom Cummins is a co-owner of the company.

He says while the warmer than average winter didn't really have much of an effect on them, they are welcoming the warm air now.

Tom says while he expects a few more cool days to pop back up, there are things that you can do now to start prepping the yard.

"Well in the month of March, the first thing anybody should be looking at getting done, is to get that landscape cleaned up. If you didn't get it done last fall, you wanna get on that fairly quickly. And by that, I mean raking any leaves that are leftover in flower beds, vegetable garden areas, whatever it may be."

Tom also says if you want to do some planting right now, you can.

Just do your research, and make sure you are planting things that can handle the temperature swings, and hold off on the summer plants for now.