Local Boy Scouts compete in Wabash Valley Pinewood Derby

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local Boy Scouts put their building and driving skills to the test Saturday!
That's with the Wabash Valley Pinewood Derby.
The event is hosted through the Boy Scouts of America organization.
Scouts from six counties in the Wabash Valley put their race cars to the test.
Starting from a block of wood, they turned their derby car into a racing masterpiece.
"I think it's great interactive experience for the Cub Scouts, because they're meeting people from all different backgrounds maybe they wouldn't have the chance to maybe outside of this," said Jordan Sandoe.
Scouts spent the last few months hard at work to complete these cars.
There were nearly a 150 scouts at the race.
