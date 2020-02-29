Clear

Local Boy Scouts compete in Wabash Valley Pinewood Derby

Scouts from six counties in the Wabash Valley put their race cars to the test.

Posted: Feb 29, 2020 6:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local Boy Scouts put their building and driving skills to the test Saturday!

That's with the Wabash Valley Pinewood Derby.

The event is hosted through the Boy Scouts of America organization.

Scouts from six counties in the Wabash Valley put their race cars to the test.

Starting from a block of wood, they turned their derby car into a racing masterpiece.

"I think it's great interactive experience for the Cub Scouts, because they're meeting people from all different backgrounds maybe they wouldn't have the chance to maybe outside of this," said Jordan Sandoe.

Scouts spent the last few months hard at work to complete these cars.

There were nearly a 150 scouts at the race.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Cool and calm tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Hey Kevin! Feb 28th

Image

Terre Haute Chances and Services Receives All-Star Legacy Grant

Image

VCSC partners with First Tee to introduce elementary school students to golf

Image

High school students explored I.T. careers at Ivy Tech

Image

Casey-Westfield Okaw Valley

Image

Segement One In The Paint

Image

Marshall Salem

Image

Ground Temperature, and Why It's Important

Image

Local and State law enforcement are teaming up to keep you safe this March

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1