Local artist creates a piece for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- One local Terre Haute artist has been chosen this year by the Indianapolis Art Council to create a work of art for the Indianapolis 500.

Becky Hochhalter was one of five artists selected for this. After responding to a call she got from the Indianapolis Art Council she got straight to work.

The artwork is part of a series called ‘Welcome Race Fans.’ Since 2016 the Indianapolis Arts Council has selected artists from across the state to participate in showing their work and the love they have for race day.

Hochhalter’s work is a historically based piece that includes different pictures of what race day is.

She says it’s a great honor not only for her but for Terre Haute as well. Hochhalter says, ”I think it’s just really cool for Terre Haute because we have our own connection with the Hulman family and we have that connection to the speedway.”

You would be able to see the art during the brickyard and on race day. Normally the art would be displayed in the Pagoda during race day and displayed around Indianapolis.

However, this year due to COVID-19 things look a little different. Since there are no fans allowed to the Brickyard or the race, fans have a different way of viewing Hochhalter’s work.

Currently, her work is being displayed on digital billboards around the city. But the main way you can see her work is when it’s projected on the nine-story Indianapolis power and light building on Monument Circle

Hochhalter says this is the biggest piece of work she has ever done. She says, ”it’s really exciting to see my work displayed that huge and then in part of the light show on the circle is very exciting.”

The “shining light” program in downtown Indianapolis will run every evening until August 23rd. The show also includes a “signature salute” to veterans.

If you are interested in buying Hochhalter’s work you can click here and it will take you to her website.