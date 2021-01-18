Local Agency offers resources for COVID-19 Vaccine efforts in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 303,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s less than 5% of the state’s population. At this point, people age 70 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents, and first responders are eligible to get the vaccine.

Many of you at home have told us that you’re having trouble signing up, or are having long wait times with the state’s 2-1-1 service for COVID-19 information. There’s a resource here in the Wabash Valley that can assist you and help you get information. Here locally, Thrive West Central’s Area Agency on Aging division can assist you with the vaccination process.

News 10 spoke with the Executive Director at Thrive West Central Ryan Keller. He says Area Agency on Aging divisions across the state has been mobilized to assist in the immunization of seniors. Keller says the organization is working with county health departments and local hospitals across their six-county region. These counties include Clay, Sullivan, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion, and Vigo Counties.

“We want to be able to reach out to every individual within our region to make sure that they know about the vaccine, they know that they can go and get registered at no cost, and to alleviate any concerns or fears we are able to,” Keller said.

AAA’s services include vaccine registration and transportation to and from a vaccine location. They also answer frequently asked questions from callers. To do this, the agency collaborates with state Area Agencies on Aging and the Indiana Health Department to best assist you. Finally, they even coordinate vaccine distribution for homebound individuals. They are working with EMS providers to be able to get you registered for a vaccine and have them come to your home to give you a dose.

“As the Area Agency on Aging, I really believe that this is what our mission is,” Keller explained, “We have a moral obligation to really help every member of our community. That’s our existence. That’s why we’re here.”

Keller says the organization is receiving 300-400 calls per day. Due to this, he says to leave a message and you will absolutely receive a call back so they can assist you. He says generally they are quicker than the state’s 2-1-1 line and can give you the personal and local attention you need.

“We know our area better than anyone else does,” Keller concluded, “When you are calling somebody at 2-1-1, they may have never heard of Terre Haute or Vigo County. It will be on their map and they will gladly schedule somebody for that. However, we know our areas better than anyone.”

To get the help you need be sure to call 812-917-3145. Keller stresses patience and says they will get back to everyone who calls and leaves a message to assist you with whatever you need.