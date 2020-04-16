Local Agency Expands Services for Seniors amid COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Agencies across the Wabash valley are adapting due to the coronavirus.

News 10 spoke with a local agency that has expanded its services to assist seniors who are at-risk for COVID-19.

The West Central Indiana Economic Development Agency is made up of different agencies to serve the Wabash Valley. This includes the Area Agency on Aging and Aging and Disabled Services. Executive Director Ryan Keller spoke about how they’ve adapted due to the Coronavirus and what’s available for seniors 60 years old and up, or folks with disabilities.

“I really look at us as being the humble servants of the region,” Keller said, “We’re here to serve. We’re here to give people the help and the assistance that they need.”

Keller says they have what are called congregate meal sites. These sites were shut down due to COVID-19. They’ve adapted to make these a “Grab and go” service. You can sign up and go and get 5 frozen meals for you and your spouse. There are six locations in Vigo County, two locations in both Parke and Sullivan County and one in vermilion county.

Keller also mentioned their grocery and medication pick up and delivery service. You can sign up, order groceries or whatever you need, and they will pick up and deliver them to your door at any time.

Keller says they simply want help seniors of the Wabash Valley and continue to adapt through COVID-19

“As COVID continues, we do continue social distancing and our folks are really trying to be safe out in the world,” Keller said, “We want to make sure that we’re still able to provide services long term for people during this pandemic.”

Keller says he wants to get the word out about their services. He says it’s as simple as calling their agency and seeing what’s available for you.

If you’re unsure of what you need and want to speak to someone, you can call the agency at 812-917-3145 and they will point you in the right direction.