Local Addiction Recovery Centers need your help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, substance abuse has increased significantly. The Indiana Department of Health reports 1,026 Hoosiers died of drug overdoses last year. The need is great, but funding is down for local addiction recovery centers. Vigo County officials set out to ask for help on Thursday.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt says we need the community to take action and help. The Prosecutor’s office had to intervene on two separate occasions to keep addiction recovery centers open in the Wabash Valley. Modesitt held a presss conference on Thursday to bring this great need to the public’s attention and ask for assistance from you at home.

Modesitt says these addiction recovery centers are vital to rehabilitating those struggling in the community. He explained how helpful they are and why he’s calling on the community for help.

“The answer is not to send everybody who has a drug addiction or an alcohol addiction to jail,” Modesitt explained, “The goal is to try and help the ones who have the addiction problems to beat their problems and to become productive and good citizens.”

Christy Crowder is the director at the Wabash Valley Recovery Center in Terre Haute. She says the pandemic has made it even tougher on those struggling.

“When people enter recovery, we stress the importance of community, meetings, reaching out to your network, and staying close to your support group,” Crowder said, “So much of that had to be cut off and stopped because of COVID.”

Modesitt says the financial need of these centers is great, and we must come together as a community so they can continue helping those who need it most.

“The legal system cannot meet that need. It’s going to take all of us. It’s going to take the community. I’ve seen the miracles that have occurred with some of these programs. We’ve seen great success stories,” Modesitt concluded, “Please step up and help if you can. We don’t want to lose the recovery groups. They provide a great option to help people beat their addiction and also they provide an alternative to jail and prison.”

Below is a list of addiction recovery centers that are in need of donations. They are all located in the Wabash Valley.

The Avenues, Terre Haute, 812-229-1632

Club Gobi, Terre Haute, 812-232-4144

Club Soda, Terre Haute, 812-841-6349

House of Hope, Brazil, 812-466-1717

Odyssey House, Terre Haute, 812-298-3125

Next Step, Terre Haute, 812-917-5006

Ruth House, Sullivan, 812-699-9831

Salvaged Lives, Terre Haute, 812-232-1700

Truman House, Terre Haute, 812-229-7244

Wabash Valley Recovery Center, Terre Haute, 812-917-0068

Wabash Valley Teen Challenge, Terre Haute, 812-624-5679