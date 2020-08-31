Local 67-year-old defies the odds & beats COVID-19 after briefly flat-lining

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 has dominated the year 2020. The term brings a lot of fear and negativity to the forefront of people’s minds. However, one Wabash Valley man has a story that just might bring you a bit of hope.

Sullivan’s Dan Pigg lived through the Coronavirus nightmare and came out a survivor.

In the early morning of April 2nd, 67-year old Dan Pigg was working on his farm on the outskirts of Vigo County with his twin brother. That’s the day that began this incredible story. A story bet told through his own words.

“I do remember him saying, ‘you don’t look so good’,” Pigg recounted, “So I went home and I just sat there in a lawn chair. I felt so bad, and my wife took me down to Sullivan Hospital. I don’t remember anything about Sullivan Hospital. All I know is that I was intubated around noon, then by 4:00 PM, I was on full life support.”

“I straight-lined for about 30 seconds,” Pigg continued, “Those guys down there stood by my side from 11 in the morning to 7 in the evening. Around 7:00 PM, they just told me, ‘you are too bad for here, we’re going to send you by ambulance to Regional Hospital’. So I went there and was put on a ventilator which at that time was a death sentence. Only three percent of the people put on a vent that were over 65 make it.”

“I was in a medically induced coma. Two weeks later, they pulled me off of that and a disease control doctor at Regional was the first person that I remember talking to,” Pigg said, “He kept on saying things like, ‘you know Dan, you’re going to make it, the worst is over, you’re going to live,’ and I had no idea what he was talking about. I did not know that I had the Coronavirus until after I work up at the ICU Unit at Regional Hospital.”

“I was in bad shape. I couldn’t move my hands or feet or anything. I couldn’t even turn over in bed. That’s how bad I was,” Pigg continued, “Then it kind of hit me, I thought you know I may not get out of here.”

However, after 37 days of isolation, being in the hospital, and completing rehab, Dan was able to come home.

“There were a lot of times when I felt discouraged. My friends never left me, and my family never left me. Looking back, I can actually say that it was more of a positive than a negative,” Pigg concluded, “Physically it hurt, but I think the mental and emotional pain from being left alone all that time was even worse.”

“I’m just so thankful for everybody. There were three people down there in Sullivan that if they had not done their job correctly, I wouldn’t be here,” Pigg said, “When it was over, I asked a doctor, ‘how close did I come?’, and he said, ‘you got as close as you possibly could get and still make it.”

Dan is fully recovered and has no permanent damage. He did say, though, that he lost a little of his cognitive sharpness. However, he quickly added, with a laugh, he makes sure to play games on his phone to get some of that back. He certainly didn’t lose his sense of humor.