One local neighborhood is honoring fallen Americans

TERRE HAUTE, IND. - Saturday is the National Day of Service and Remembrance. It is a day where Americans from across the nation are encouraged to transform the anniversary of 9/11 from a day of tragedy into a day of doing good. And the Farrington Grove Neighborhood is doing just that!

On Saturday, the Farrington Grove historical district hosted its Fall 2021 Neighborhood Beautification Day.

200 volunteers ranging from neighbors and families to local college students, came to clean up trash in the community.

"We want to make our neighborhood nice," Spencer Carlson, the president of Farrington Grove Historical District, said. "We want to keep Terre Haute beautiful and keep our neighborhood beautiful.

This neighborhood clean-up project has been going on for several years. But organizers say this year is extra special. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saturday is the first time in more than two years the neighborhood could host a project like this.

In the past, organizers say they've picked up more than 16 tons of trash, and they are hoping to clean up, even more, this year.

They say the goal is to help keep Terre Haute beautiful while spending quality time with neighbors.

"We want to build up our community here, so we have better relationships with one another," Carlson said. "It's really great community-building time."

The organizers say they are planning another clean-up event this upcoming Spring.