Indiana state leaders honor fallen firefighters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - State leaders are paying tribute to eight fallen heroes, including one from Terre Haute.

John Schoffstall served as a Terre Haute firefighter for more than a decade. He was also a loving son, father, and husband.

"He taught me everything in life that I know today, and I owe everything to him," Jake Schoffstall, his son, said. "I wouldn't be the man I am without him in my life. I don't know where I would be without him. He's taught me so much in life."

In April 2020, he passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Now leaders from across the state are paying tribute to him along with seven other fallen heroes.

"It's a debt of gratitude we can never fully repay, but we will spend every day trying," Governor Eric Holcomb said.

On Friday, Indiana state leaders, firefighters, and loved ones came together for the Indiana Fallen Firefighters Annual Remembrance Ceremony.

"This is what it is all about, family remembering John. His true family and his fire department family," Chief Bill Berry from the Terre Haute Fire Department said.

It's a day the family says they will never forget.

"To be honored like this, there is no greater thing as a fireman," Jake Schoffstall said.

Schoffstall's name will now forever be engraved in the Law Enforcement and Firefighters Memorial at the Statehouse. His son says this is memorial will always hold a special place in his heart.

"It's definitely a place I will bring my kids, that would be his grandkids." he said. "I will definitely bring them here."

If you would like to visit the memorial, you can see it on North side of the Indianapolis Statehouse.