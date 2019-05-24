Clear
"It's a feeling of deep sorrow." Local woman shares her story with abortion

Posted: May. 24, 2019 11:41 AM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Rallies continue across the country. That's in response to several states taking action to restrict access to abortions. The conversation is taking place nationwide. Women, everywhere, are sharing their thoughts.

More than 40 years later, one woman is talking about her abortion. Although some disagree with the recent news of Alabama passing a new law that bans abortion, some are urging others to take a closer look.

It's a mix of emotions for Beth Dacosta, as she tries to remember the day she had an abortion.

"I didn't let myself remember the day," she said. "It's very painful, it's very impersonable. The doctor said nothing."

Dacosta was 19-years-old, fully committed, but she says it just wasn't in the plans.

"I didn't know what to think at first," Dacosta said.

The man she says was the love of her life, she now has been happily married for 40 years. Today, they have two kids of their own. But, the regret, she says, hasn't left.

"Very sorrowful, it's a feeling of deep sorrow," she said. "I know if I would have had somebody to calm me down, I think if I would have passed that one hurdle I would have not have aborted."

Controversy about reproductive freedom is stirring nationwide. Opponents for the bill say it's 'My body, my choice.' Meanwhile, Dacosta, after having an abortion herself says she wishes someone would have stopped her.

"They're not informing women of the whole procedure and what it means not just physically, but emotionally," Dacosta said.

Dacosta says she wants people to look at other alternatives, like counseling, to prevent women from choosing abortion.

"You can't fix it," she said. "Adoption, you can. You know a lot of times you hear those stories of reunions and it's so beautiful. But, I can't fix that."

News 10 is aware this is a controversial topic and this is one woman's viewpoint on this. Again, opponents of the bill believe it's a woman's right to have choices over their own body. It's not meant to be discussed at the statehouse.

