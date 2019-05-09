Vigo County public memorial on Thursday honors fallen officers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Every year, fallen officers are honored at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. This weekend they will add 371 names to the memorial. One of the names that will be added to the memorial is Rob Pitts, a Terre Haute Fallen officer.

Police week start on Sunday, May 12.

News 10 will be there in Washington, D.C. for all the police week events.

Last week was the anniversary of a fallen officer, Rob Pitts. He died at the Garden Quarter apartments on the south side of Terre Haute. A homicide suspect opened fire on Pitts, who was entering the apartment complex.

Local law enforcement is reflecting on the loss.

"We'll cherish the good times we had with officer Pitts," Ryan Adamson, a Terre Haute Police officer said. "At the end of the day, we know that it's not going to be the end. We know that we'll get to see him again."

Pitts name will be inscribed on the marble walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington this weekend.

A Vigo County public memorial will be held. It's to honor all city and county officers who died in the line of duty.

The memorial begins at 4 p.m. at the parking lot of the Terre Haute Police Department.

Organizers say they plan to read the names of both Terre Haute Police Department and Vigo County Sheriff's Office's fallen officers. There will be a 21 gun salute.

