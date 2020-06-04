Clay County hospital hosting school supply giveaway

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are still some unknowns about school this fall. But Ascension Health Saint Vincent Clay Hospital wants to make sure local kids have what they need.

The hospital hosts a backpack school supply giveaway each year.

Email: sarah.cox1@ascension.org You would need to provide the following information: Student's first and last name

Parent's name and phone number

Gender of child

School the child attends

Grade the child attends

Normally, students would receive flyers about it at the end of the school year.

COVID-19 made getting the word out difficult.

Organizers say no matter what happens they want to help students be prepared.

"Even if we go back to e-learning, we want to make sure kids are prepared. As parents, we've learned students are going to need supplies if they are at school or at home," Pharmacy manager and organizer Sarah Cox said.

Families can fill out this form or email some information to receive supplies.

The hospital needs to receive it by July 5. Everyone who applies will receive a backpack.

Pick-up is on July 18.