Loan for the Sugar Creek Fire Department approved

Tuesday night Vigo County leaders approved a loan for the Sugar Creek Fire Department.
It was for $825,000. The money will go to buy equipment.
The loan will last up to 15 years..
Those affected by the loan can file an objection petition with the county auditor within 30 days.
