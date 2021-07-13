Live updates: Remembering Detective Greg Ferency

10:00 - WTHI-TV's coverage of Remembering Detective Greg Ferency starts with Susan Dinkel, Patrece Dayton, and South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski.

LINK | Watch live coverage here

Who was Detective Greg Ferency? Detective Greg Ferency's legacy meant a lot to those he worked with. That legacy left a mark on the Terre Haute Police Department and the FBI as a federally deputized task force member. Detective Greg Ference was a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department. He's been a task force member with the FBI since 2010. Ferency was a teacher, training officers on how to handle the toughest of situations. He did many risk assessments of violent crime scenes. Above all that, he was a family member. Ferency was the father of two adult children. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said he's thankful for the support of his police, rallying behind the Ferency's legacy. "In spite of our tragedy, our guys and gals at the Terre Haute Police Department continue to serve above and beyond and you just never know what the next day's going to bring," Bennett said.

Who is Chief Ruszkowski?

From the South Bend Police Department website

"A US Navy Veteran, Chief Ruszkowski joined SBPD in 1988. His brother, father, and grandfather were South Bend Police officers as well. In addition to the Navy, before joining SBPD Chief Ruszkowski worked at the South Bend Streets Department and, as a student at LaSalle High School, at Martin's Supermarkets. He became the 62nd Police Chief of SBPD on October 1, 2015.

Chief Ruszkowski has an outstanding, patient wife, four sons, and two grandchildren. Three of his boys attend South Bend schools. His number one priority is people: "We're here for the people and because of the people. Our want is to do no harm. Our belief is that our community is our family."

10:18 - News 10's Jon Swaner reports most people attending Detective Ferency's services are in the Hulman Center. A few people are still filing in. We will respect the privacy of Ferency's family, and not show any close-ups.

11:00 - The file-by starts for dignitaries and police officers and their significant others at the Hulman Center. This means officers will walk by Detective Ferency's casket paying their respects.

11:29 - Reverend Benjamin Syberg delivers the welcome and invocation. Reverend Syberg starts with a prayer.

11:34 - FBI Director Christopher Wray delivers a statement from the Hulman Center. Director Wray talked about Ferency's service with the FBI. Wray said Ferency worked on a counter-terrorism task force. Wray says to his FBI teammates, Ferency was "the guy."

11:44 - Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett delivers a statement on Detective Greg Ferency. "Here we are, again, honoring a fallen hero." Mayor Bennett said he was proud of how the community is coming together. He went on to say he couldn't be more proud of the work officers do.

11:48 - A musical tribute to Detective Ferency is played. The song is "My Hero" by the Foo Fighters.

11:53 - Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen delivers statements. Keen says his department does amazing things. He said his first assessment of Ferency was a mysterious undercover agent.

12:00 - Amazing Grace is performed live by Lt. Bryan Wolfe of the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

12:18 - Family Friend Jeff Lee delivers statements. He talked about the close friendship he and Detective Ferency shared, including the random conversations about whatever they came up with. He told stories of trips he and Ferency took together.

12:33 - Reverend Syberg delivers the Benediction. Singing "You Are My Sunshine." He then told officers to stand, and begin to exit the Hulman Center Services.

1:10 - Detective Ferency's casket is taken to the coach as police and others in the procession get in their vehicles.

1:42 - 911 Director Vickie Oster reads the final 10-42 call for Detective Greg Ferency while his coach is stopped in front of the Terre Haute Police Department building, where his memorial has been placed.

2:00 - Detective Greg Ferency's coach drives under the Garrison Flag near Brown and Wabash.

The procession route

You are encouraged to line the procession route for Detective Ferency.

--

People organizations remembering Detective Ferency on social media

Today we honor the life of Terre Haute Police Detective and FBI Indianapolis Task Force Officer Greg Ferency. We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice he made in service to his community and country. #AlwaysRemember #EOW pic.twitter.com/AzdgtQsKhN — FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) July 13, 2021

Today, as his friends, family, and colleagues celebrate his life, we join our community in mourning the loss of Det. Greg Ferency. pic.twitter.com/ZBA5Wg5CkJ — Vigo County School Corporation (@vcsc_teamvigo) July 13, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency, his law enforcement officer colleagues and the Wabash Valley community during this time of tragedy and sadness. — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (@smwc) July 13, 2021

RIP Detective Greg Ferency. Thank you for your service to Terre Haute. ������ — Justen (@jgl_131) July 13, 2021

Our heart is heavy for our community. RIP Detective Greg Ferency. 10% discount for all officers and police staff this week. pic.twitter.com/bcYoxBh1QU — Fifi's Comfort Food (@FifisLunchBox) July 13, 2021

Today, I had the honor of attending the funeral of Terre Haute Detective Greg Ferency. A dedicated leader, Detective Ferency’s 30-year legacy has left a lasting mark on West Central Indiana. His service and sacrifice to the people of Terre Haute will not be forgotten. — Larry Bucshon, MD (@RepLarryBucshon) July 13, 2021