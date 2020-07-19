Live music returns to Forest Park despite rainy Sunday

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Even a little rain couldn't keep people from getting out to enjoy some live music in Brazil.

The Brazil Concert Band performed "The Band Played On" at Forest Park Sunday evening.

The group resumed its live concerts earlier this month after the coronavirus pandemic put them on hold.

Musicians were spaced out on stage, and every other bench in the audience was blocked off.

This was to maintain social distancing.

Despite the rain, and some minor adjustments, folks said they're just glad to be enjoying the music again.

"With the pandemic going on, everybody's thrilled to see a return to normalcy, and we're a return of somewhat of normalcy," said Matthew Huber.

The next live concert is Sunday at 8 p.m at Forest Park.