Live in Vigo County? Here is how you can get rid of old tires

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you have tires laying around your yard or garage, the Vigo County Health Department will take them off your hands for free.
The health department says tires are a breeding ground for mosquitoes - which can carry the West Nile Virus. This is why they will properly dispose of them for you.
They will take them, by appointment only, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from May 11 to June 12.
You must bring proof that you are a resident of Vigo County. There will be a 10 tire limit and businesses are now allowed to participate.
