The live stream for the memorial has ended. See the original story below.
----
WASHINGON, D.C. (WTHI) - People across the country are reflecting on the sacrifices of fallen officers and honoring them during National Police Week.
Thousands are in the nation's capital this week, including members of the Terre Haute Police Department and Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
Related Content
- Saluting a Legacy of Honor: Peace Officers’ Memorial Service
- Saluting a Legacy of Honor: Seeing the names of fallen police officers on the Memorial Wall
- Saluting a Legacy of Honor: National Police Week Blue Light Ceremony
- John McCain honored at Washington National Cathedral memorial service
- Remembering Officer Rob Pitts: An overview of Wednesday's memorial services
- Gov. Holcomb orders Indiana flags to fly half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day
- The Peace Officers' Memorial: Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice
- Vigo County public memorial on Thursday honors fallen officers
- 120-year legacy ends Wednesday
- Honoring Matt Luecking's memory, one year later
Scroll for more content...