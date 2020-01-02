Live PD set to make Terre Haute return on Friday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The hit show, Live PD will return to Terre Haute.
On social media, the public information officer said Live PD will be back in town on Friday.
New episodes are returning after A&E took a short break.
The show follows officers on their patrols. Terre Haute is one of 12 departments featured.
