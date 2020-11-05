Little girl from Sullivan recovering after she was burned in a house fire

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A little girl from Sullivan County continues to recover after she was burned in a fire.

Her mother, Kortney Gosnell, told us she's at a loss for words with just how thankful she is.

"I sit there and talk to her and she's telling us where it hurts and that's amazing that she's explaining everything to us," said Gosnell.

Barbie Gosnell was burned after their house caught on fire on Monday.

She's at Riley Hospital for Children Indianapolis. There, she'll receive treatments to replace her burnt skin with donated skin.

"It's terrible, I cry every time she cries. But it's day by day. She is very strong," said Gosnell.

We stopped by the home on Monday. Just days later, you can still smell the smoke from the fire. We're told it started in a back room here from a heater that was left on.

Barbie will get very familiar with the hospital. Over the next few weeks, she'll be back and forth for treatment.

Her mother said one day she'll be running around carefree again.

"I don't know how I got us out of the house but I thank God that he was there and she woke me up," said Gosnell.

Doctors expect her to make a full recovery in about a month or so.

Samples of her skin will be sent to a lab in Boston so they can grow more of her own skin for any future surgeries.

The family also has a GoFundMe. To find it, click HERE.