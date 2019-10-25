Little ghosts and goblins haunt the streets of downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Halloween is only a week away, but that isn't stopping kids from some hauntingly good fun.

Downtown Terre Haute was haunted on Friday night.

Families were able to get in on some early trick or treating...they even got a little competitive with a costume contest and a dance party.

This is one of many events downtown Terre Haute hosts throughout the year.

