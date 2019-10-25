TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Halloween is only a week away, but that isn't stopping kids from some hauntingly good fun.
Downtown Terre Haute was haunted on Friday night.
Families were able to get in on some early trick or treating...they even got a little competitive with a costume contest and a dance party.
This is one of many events downtown Terre Haute hosts throughout the year.
You can learn about other events here.
Related Content
- Little ghosts and goblins haunt the streets of downtown Terre Haute
- ‘We have a lot of hauntings in downtown Terre Haute’: Hood publishes book about ghosts, hauntings of Terre Haute
- Crows in downtown Terre Haute
- Downtown Terre Haute street closures for Officer Pitts services
- New street lights coming to downtown Terre Haute
- Does downtown Terre Haute need parking meters?
- Lee Company expanding in downtown Terre Haute
- New restaurant opens in downtown Terre Haute
- 'Get fit' in downtown Terre Haute Friday
- New boutique opens in downtown Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...