Little Italy Festival will look different this year because of COVID-19

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Little Italy Festival is a big tradition in Clinton, Indiana. This year, it's going to look very different. That's after a big decision was announced for the festival.

"It's probably the hardest decision I've had to make since I've been mayor. I'll be honest with you," Jack Gilfoy, the Clinton Mayor said,

Mayor Gilfoy along with the police and fire chief, the board of public works, county health department, superintendent, and more have said they cannot support the festival because of concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was a tough decision to make, but as I look at the numbers which we have been good in Vermillion County. We've only had 10 cases and that's great," he said. "I just hate to see, at this point in time, doing something that could potentially cause us to have numbers go up."

Hundreds of people come into Clinton from outlying communities. Gilfoy said that was a big concern for local leaders.

"To me, it's like rolling the dice. Am I going to take the chance on this and possibly having something happen? I would rather take the chance and not have it," he said.

Mayor Gilfoy said another big concern is if someone from the police or fire department gets sick. Then, the entire department would have to be quarantined, leaving the city unsafe. And he said in a small town like Clinton, it could spread quickly.

"The only reason I've done this, the only reason is the public safety for the citizens of Clinton," Gilfoy said,

The people in charge of the little Italy festival make up the LIFT board. The mayor said the group does own private property in Clinton, So, they can do whatever they want on that property, but things like the annual parade will not take place this year.

The LIFT board did have a meeting Wednesday night. They had the health department and some local non-profits in attendance to talk about what they should do. News 10 will continue to follow changes with the festival and bring you all the updates.