Crews get ready for Clinton's Little Italy Festival

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A 54-year tradition is set to continue this weekend.
Since 1966 The Little Italy Festival has taken over the City of Clinton every Labor Day weekend.
The parade starts on Friday at 6:00 p.m. on North 9th Street.
Fireworks are set for 10:00 p.m.
The festival will continue through Monday.
To learn more, click here.
