Little Italy Festival continues this holiday weekend in Clinton, Indiana

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks from all over the Wabash Valley are coming together for some fun in one local community.
The Little Italy Festival is underway in Clinton, Indiana this holiday weekend.
The festival helps celebrate Clinton's cultural and historical development.
You can enjoy food and entertainment and even take part in some grape stomping.
Organizers said they've had a great turn out so far this year.
Part of that is thanks to the nice weather.
They hope everyone comes out to enjoy the fun with the community.
"The Little Italy Festival brings everyone together. It's like a big party for the whole town where everybody comes in from out of town. It's like a reunion. Family comes in. Friends come in. It's like a big high school reunion all wrapped up in one," said Michael Domeika, President of LIFT.
If you haven't checked out the fun yet, you still have time.
The festival runs through Monday.
