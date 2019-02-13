TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A health alert to raise awareness about heart problems. Congenital heart defects are the number 1 birth defect in the world.

Take a look at the video, newborns around the state are wearing red hats, it's part of the American Heart Association's Little Hats Big Hearts program.

Union Hospital in Terre Haute is one of 30 hospitals around the state receiving the red hats a perfect reminder for all families that heart health begins right when you are born!

"We feel like giving a good foundation to families to remember to have a heart friendly lifestyle is important, but actually one in 110 babies are born with a congenital heart defect in the country and 25% of those need to have immediate, invasive surgeries."

This is the 5th year for the Little Hats, Big Hearts program and more than 16,000 babies have received a hat.

