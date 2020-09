VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters say a cigarette led to a big fire on Tuesday morning in Vigo County.

The fire happened around 10:00 at a house on Sprucewood Street.

Smoke and flames were pouring out of the house.

Firefighters told us a woman lit a cigarette and then fell asleep. That cigarette started the fire, and it quickly spread.

We were told the woman made it out of the fire okay.