Lit candle to blame for weekend fire that left one hurt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local fire officials are warning people about hazards after a weekend fire.

On Monday, fire investigator Norm Loudermilk told us a candle likely started the fire.

It happened at a house on Lafayette Avenue early Sunday morning.

One person had burns due to the fire and was hospitalized.

Loudermilk told us, in this case, the person went to bed and forgot to blow out the candle.

He says it's important to never leave burning candles unattended.

"Especially in the holiday season, we're fighting them for mood effect, but we really need to make sure we're safe about that," Loudermilk said.

He stressed the importance of having working smoke detectors.

If you can't afford one, the Terre Haute Fire Department may be able to help you.