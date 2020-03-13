List of Wabash Valley school closures for the COVID-19 pandemic

Here is a full list of Wabash Valley school closures as we receive them. Each school corporation will have different guidelines on e-learning and online classes. Click on each individual school corporation link to learn more.
SCHOOL CORPORATIONS
- VIGO COUNTY SCHOOL CORPORATION
- WASHINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
- CLAY COUNTY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
- SOUTHWEST PARKE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
- SOUTH VERMILLION SCHOOL CORPORATION
HIGHER LEARNING
