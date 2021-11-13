This Lip Sync Battle is hitting a high note to raise funds for a local nonprofit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many local folks are singing and dancing to some of your favorite tunes. And it's all for a great cause!

This weekend, Happiness Bag Inc. hosted its Second Annual Lip Sync Battle.

This local non-profit provides recreational and educational programs for people with disabilities. And Saturday's event is helping them impact even more people.

All money raised will go toward a major facility expansion project for the nonprofit.

Organizers say the pandemic slowed down the initial expansion progress. But, after Saturday's event, they are one step closer to making this dream a reality.