Linton's mayor says vandalism at the city park is getting out of control, calls the repair costs sad

Linton Mayor John Wilkes made a post on social media saying they will close the bathrooms from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Linton's mayor says vandalism at a city park is out of control.

That's as officials are set to close the public bathrooms during the overnight hours.

The mayor says the "costs of repairs to the city is sad."

He said vandals are targeting the city park's bandshell and restrooms.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Linton Police Department at 812-847-4411.

