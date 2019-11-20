LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The mayor of Linton, Indiana is doing some big things for the city.
Mayor John Wilkes and Clerk-Treasurer Jathan Wright made a trip to Japan.
It's for the Gen J Mission, Grassroots Exchange.
Only 37 people from across the country were invited.
The program hopes to build on the relationship with Japanese companies and local communities.
The mayor and clerk-treasurer left for Japan last week. Since then, they've met with several companies.
To see the mayor's Facebook page, click here.
Related Content
- Linton's mayor makes a trip to Japan as part of Grassroots Exchange
- Parts of Linton deal with serious flooding
- Linton Stockton Challenge Course
- Vigo County students set to take a trip to Terre Haute's sister city in Japan
- Vigo County students prepare for their trip to Terre Haute's sister city in Japan
- Police in Linton warn of fake money making the rounds
- UPDATE Missing Linton man located
- Special Olympics, Illinois torch makes a trip through Robinson
- Parke County students make the trip to Cayuga wetlands
- Linton woman speaks out against suicide
Scroll for more content...