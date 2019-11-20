Linton's mayor makes a trip to Japan as part of Grassroots Exchange

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The mayor of Linton, Indiana is doing some big things for the city.

Mayor John Wilkes and Clerk-Treasurer Jathan Wright made a trip to Japan.

It's for the Gen J Mission, Grassroots Exchange.

Only 37 people from across the country were invited.

The program hopes to build on the relationship with Japanese companies and local communities.

The mayor and clerk-treasurer left for Japan last week. Since then, they've met with several companies.

To see the mayor's Facebook page, click here.