Linton restaurant works to help Kaylee Moore's family with funeral expenses after crash

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, you can enjoy dinner while helping a local family.
Kaylee Moore died earlier this month in a car crash in eastern Greene County.
She was a student at Shakamak High School in Jasonville.
LINK | 'WE'LL NEVER FILL THAT VOID...' SHAKAMAK COMMUNITY MOURNS THE LOSS OF A TEEN KILLED IN CRASH
Pizza Hut in Linton is working to help Kaylee's family with funeral expenses.
On Tuesday, the restaurant will donate a portion of its proceeds.
It is for dine-in, carry-out, or delivery.
Use promo code 1127.
