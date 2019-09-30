Linton restaurant works to help Kaylee Moore's family with funeral expenses after crash

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, you can enjoy dinner while helping a local family.

Kaylee Moore died earlier this month in a car crash in eastern Greene County.

She was a student at Shakamak High School in Jasonville.

Pizza Hut in Linton is working to help Kaylee's family with funeral expenses.

On Tuesday, the restaurant will donate a portion of its proceeds.

It is for dine-in, carry-out, or delivery.

Use promo code 1127.