Linton residents gather for annual Freedom Festival parade

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- Fourth of July may be over, but the celebrations are far from it--look no further than Linton's Fourth of July Freedom Festival.

The parade, which is the largest July 4 parade in Indiana happened Monday morning.

Sirens, patriotic music and lots of laughter, the sounds of July 4 as Americans celebrate the birth of the nation.

It doesn't matter how old or young you are. Chevy Burdette, 11, said the parade is something he looks forward to every year.

"A lot of fun! I'm really enjoying it seeing all of my friends and some of my family out here on the trucks and everything," said Chevy.

He said he gets excited whenever he sees his friends on a float.

"I was just like, oh my gosh hi! And that's like all I could say I was like hi! And then I'd just be like, 'how are you?' And then it was just super exciting to see them,'" said Chevy.

It is not just fun for the kids it is also a good time for lifelong residents of Linton. Michael Kenworthy has called Linton home for over 70 years. He said the parade brings a lot to the table.

"It's ours. It's ours. It's a local thing and it's really grown.I don't know how the crowd was this time, but it looks like it's pretty good," said Kenworthy, talking about what the parade means to him and the town of Linton.

Perhaps the most important element of the parade, bringing families and friends back together after a long year apart.

Crowds are back out spreading love and joy around town.

"That's what it's about. And you know, we're in a lot of turmoil now and just to see people laugh and have a good time, it's very rewarding. And seeing the American flag, I'm a veteran and I love to see the flag," said Kenworthy.

"Shoutout to my mom and dad for bringing me out to this parade and letting me have so much fun today!" said Chevy.

The festival will continue throughout the rest of Monday.