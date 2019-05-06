Linton police seeking help to train new K-9 unit

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Joe Riley has been an officer at the Linton Police Department for two years. The Lafayette native says his family is what brought him to the small town.

Riley says, "The application came across my computer screen and I came down and applied everything worked out really well. It couldn't have worked out any better than it did."

Riley began patrolling the streets of Linton. That's where he noticed a big problem.

Riley explains, "As I started working a lot more with drugs, working to get drugs off the street, I noticed the k-9 makes that job a whole lot easier."

The department relies on outside help when a k-9 is needed. Riley approached police chief Troy Jerrell about getting their own dog. That's how he got Kona.

Riley says, "Myself and another k-9 handler in Greene county are going to start the imprinting process on the drugs. Get her kind of baseline trained before she goes to k-9 training school."

That training comes with a price. The department is looking to raise roughly $12,000 to get Kona road ready. Roughly $8,000 of that, has already been donated from the community.

Riley says, "The way the community feels about the situation, they want to help out. They just really, it's something they are passionate about. Which makes me feel pretty good."

The police department is raising funds through t-shirt sales and a go fund me account. All in hopes of getting Kona up to speed.

If you'd like to donate: Click Here