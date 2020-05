LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Linton need your help finding a suspect in a Wednesday home burglary.

Police say Marion "Tanner" Haywood should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Haywood, police say you should not approach or confront him.

If you have any information on his location call the Linton Police Department at (812) 847-4411 or Crime Stoppers at (812) 847-5463.