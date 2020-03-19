Linton police find murdered man in abandoned house

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Linton have discovered the body of a murdered man.

Linton police said they found him in an abandoned house in the southeastern part of the city.

Police say he was also surrounded by "suspicious circumstances."

Further details are being withheld because this is an ongoing investigation.

Linton police are asking for your help. If you have any information - call 812-847-4411.