Linton nursing home reports 18 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, dozens of active cases

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A local nursing home is reporting more resident deaths from COVID-19.
Glenburn Home in Linton now has 18 confirmed deaths and one suspected COVID-19 death.
There are 47 active cases in residents. 16 employees of the facility are currently quarantined after testing positive.
In a Facebook post, Glenburn says staff members are doing everything they can to fight the virus. The facility says it is taking every step recommended by officials.
