Linton man accused of cutting ex-wife's throat, leading police on a chase

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Linton man will face charges after police said he cut his ex-wife's throat with scissors.

It happened on Sunday.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff, Johnny Turpin, Jr. held scissors to his ex-wife's throat.

The sheriff says this caused a slight incision.

The woman said she called for help when Turpin took her handgun and threatened to hurt himself.

Investigators said Turpin led police on a chase.

He was arrested and faces several felony charges: