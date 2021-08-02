Linton man accused of cutting ex-wife's throat, leading police on a chase

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Linton man will face charges after police said he cut his ex-wife's throat with scissors.
It happened on Sunday.
According to the Sullivan County Sheriff, Johnny Turpin, Jr. held scissors to his ex-wife's throat.
The sheriff says this caused a slight incision.
The woman said she called for help when Turpin took her handgun and threatened to hurt himself.
Investigators said Turpin led police on a chase.
He was arrested and faces several felony charges:
- Domestic battery, with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony
- Intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony
- Theft of a firearm, a level 6 felony
- Resisting a law enforcement officer, a level 6 felony