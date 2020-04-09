Linton floral shop gives away bouquets to brighten someone's day

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – It’s a small gesture, but it’s resulting in big smiles.

“A Place Called Home Floral and Gifts” in Linton is giving away free bouquets.

The motto is “take a bouquet, brighten someone’s day.”

Arlene Theroff and Terry Davis, co-owners of the shop, share how it all got started.

“We came up with the idea that we could make up bouquets and put them out in front of our store, and then when people are out getting their groceries or their other necessities, they could stop by and pick up a bouquet, and hopefully brighten their day or pass the fun to their neighbor and brighten someone else’s day,” Davis said.

The shop is closed right now due to COVID-19, but the business can complete orders for funerals.

Davis and Theroff want to make sure the leftover flowers are put to good use.

The free bouquets don’t stick around long.

“I think the first time we put them out the flowers were gone in like 20 minutes. Someone had made a post on our Facebook page and said, ‘They’re all gone.’ So they look forward to it,” Theroff said.

Davis and Theroff let News 10 follow along on Facetime on Wednesday as they set their latest batch of flowers outside the shop.

A woman came walking up almost immediately.

She plans on giving the flowers to a few neighbors.

“It’s kind of a thank you to our customers for their support,” Theroff said.

Many are saying thank you in return.