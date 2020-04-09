Clear

Linton floral shop gives away bouquets to brighten someone's day

“A Place Called Home Floral and Gifts” in Linton is giving away free bouquets. The motto is “take a bouquet, brighten someone’s day.”

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 9:34 AM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – It’s a small gesture, but it’s resulting in big smiles.

“A Place Called Home Floral and Gifts” in Linton is giving away free bouquets.

The motto is “take a bouquet, brighten someone’s day.”

Arlene Theroff and Terry Davis, co-owners of the shop, share how it all got started.

“We came up with the idea that we could make up bouquets and put them out in front of our store, and then when people are out getting their groceries or their other necessities, they could stop by and pick up a bouquet, and hopefully brighten their day or pass the fun to their neighbor and brighten someone else’s day,” Davis said.

The shop is closed right now due to COVID-19, but the business can complete orders for funerals.

Davis and Theroff want to make sure the leftover flowers are put to good use.

The free bouquets don’t stick around long.

“I think the first time we put them out the flowers were gone in like 20 minutes. Someone had made a post on our Facebook page and said, ‘They’re all gone.’ So they look forward to it,” Theroff said.

Davis and Theroff let News 10 follow along on Facetime on Wednesday as they set their latest batch of flowers outside the shop.

A woman came walking up almost immediately.

She plans on giving the flowers to a few neighbors.

“It’s kind of a thank you to our customers for their support,” Theroff said.

Many are saying thank you in return.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Cooler and windy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"it's been different as far as how the interviews have worked out..." college seniors looking for jo

Image

Linton floral shop gives away bouquets to brighten someone's day

Image

A rise in abuse in Vigo County, officials say it may be linked to COVID-19

Image

Thursday: Sunny, cooler. High: 52

Image

HS Spring Sports Seniors

Image

Wednesday night: Thunderstorms, windy. Low: 42

Image

Local Organization Promotes National Autism Awareness Month

Image

THPD makes arrest in Maple Avenue stabbing

Image

Terre Haute Police are working a stabbing case on N 12th

Image

Terre Haute Action Track Delays Start Of 2020 Racing Season

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus