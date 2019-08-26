Linton comedy festival set to benefit two girls who recently lost their fathers

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A comedy festival in Linton will benefit a local family.
News 10 spoke with Derek McKee about the 'Smokin' and Jokin' Comedy Festival.'
It takes place Sunday, September 21.
The event features a barbecue and comedy show.
Organizers say last year the event raised around $8,000. This year, the goal is $10,000.
McKee told us the money will go towards creating scholarship funds for two girls who recently lost their fathers.
For more information, along with ticket prices, click here.
