Linton comedy festival set to benefit two girls who recently lost their fathers

Organizers say last year the event raised around $8,000. This year, the goal is $10,000.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 12:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A comedy festival in Linton will benefit a local family.

News 10 spoke with Derek McKee about the 'Smokin' and Jokin' Comedy Festival.'

It takes place Sunday, September 21.

The event features a barbecue and comedy show.

Organizers say last year the event raised around $8,000. This year, the goal is $10,000.

McKee told us the money will go towards creating scholarship funds for two girls who recently lost their fathers.

For more information, along with ticket prices, click here.

